Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien researcher who operates from Taiwan is one of the most prominent figures in the UFO community. The researcher has been releasing some mindblowing UFO videos over the past few years, and he believes these clips are proof of extraterrestrial existence.

Throughout his career, Waring has blamed NASA and the government for covering up realities about alien life, and now he has targeted search engine giant Google for working 'hand-in-glove' with the authorities to censor facts of extraterrestrial existence from the general public.

In a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring alleged that Google is intentionally trying to target UFO researchers in order to make sure that their content is not reaching the fingertips of internet users.

"Google owns the platform my UFO Sightings Daily site is on, Google owns Youtube, Google owns Adsense. DO YOU SEE A PATTERN YET? Because I sure do. UFO researchers worldwide are being attacked by Google, which is an organisation worldwide controlling information that people are allowed to see. That Google itself is attempting to clean up and delete the UFO community from the Internet. We are under attack by Google," wrote Waring on his website.

A few months back, after spotting a fossil-like structure on Mars, Waring had urged United States president Donald Trump to appoint him as the head of NASA. In his web post, Waring claimed that he will disclose all secrets about alien life if he gets a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.

The comments from Waring came just a few days after a streak of pulsating UFOs were spotted in England. The clip of this bizarre incident was released by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavixxx', and it made many people believe that an alien invasion is imminent.