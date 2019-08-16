A video uploaded by popular YouTube channel Mavixxx is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the weird video, an unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen hovering in the skies of Amsterdam during the time of a tornado.

Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video has glowing lights in its body, and the footage literally resembled the scenes of Hollywood sci-fi films like Independence Day.

After watching the video, conspiracy theorists argued that these UFOs are alien spaceships from deep space. As per these conspiracy theorists, aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and ancient cave paintings that feature spaceships and extraterrestrial beings are clear evidence of their existence.

Viewers of Mavixxx also put forward their theories to explain this bizarre sighting.

"These UFO's and the plasma Orb "lights" are the Fallen Ones. Cattle mutilations are the work of these Orbs, which are dark angels. They cauterize and kill the animals for genetic parts and suck all the blood out as a sacrifice. They are thirsty for blood and require a cow sacrifice; like the LORD God of the Bible in the times before Christ. They are also responsible for the crop circles," commented Joshua B, a YouTube user.

"Unbelievable footage, we are not alone," commented Karl'lose, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sighting comes just a few days after another unidentified flying object was spotted in the skies of New York. The UFO that appeared over New York had the shape of a snake, and it was seen changing shapes while in the skies. As the video quickly went viral on online, conspiracy theorists presume that the object is not a spacecraft but a shape-shifting living alien with flying capabilities.