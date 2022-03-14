Several conspiracy theorists including self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring have been long claiming that an advanced extraterrestrial group has been secretly living on earth for hundreds of thousands of years. To substantiate this theory, conspiracy theorists often cite the examples of UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the world.

Adding up the heat to this unbelievable theory, Waring has now apparently discovered a circular object beneath the ocean using Google Earth. After making this discovery, Waring claimed that the object spotted in the waters could be nothing other than an alien UFO.

Alien UFO in the ocean?

After analyzing the object on the ocean floor, Waring suggested that it could be five-mile wide.

Suggesting the possibility of alien existence on oceans, Waring claimed, "If you look carefully at the 5 mile UFO, you will see a dome structure at its center that is higher than the rest of the disk. That's the classic disk design we have all heard about. This disk at the bottom of the ocean is 100 percent proof of ancient aliens and the technology is just sitting there on the bottom of the ocean."

Waring also suggested that the mysterious UFO in the depths of the ocean could have a connection with the infamous Nazca lines.

"It sits next to a very mysterious location...Nazca, Peru famous for the giant drawings in the dirt that are hundreds of meters long. Those Nazca lines are said to be drawings to welcome the god. Back then such alien technology flying through the sky could easily be mistaken for gods," added Waring, on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The unending alien debate

Even though there is no scientific evidence to substantiate the existence of aliens on earth, claims made by people like Waring are making several people believe that extraterrestrial existence on earth is real.

A few months back, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that aliens do exist on earth. In an explosive interview, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and humans work together.