It was on December 29, 2020, that a blue unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted in the skies of Hawaii. Several local residents saw the blue spacecraft in the skies, and they claimed that this blue light finally landed on the sea. Eyewitnesses also claimed that another white light followed the same path as the blue UFO and this light also disappeared into the sea.

Aviation authority clueless

And now, a Freedom of Information request sent to the Federal Aviation Authority aimed at shedding light on this mysterious sighting has proved that aviation authorities are totally clueless about the sighting. A reply from the Federal Aviation Authority revealed that no planes were in the area at the time a strange object was filmed in the sky.

It was Black Vault's John Greenewald who sent a Freedom of Information request to the FAA for their report on the incident. He received the reply on April 12, and it states that authorities are still at a loss to describe the UFO.

Netizens suspect alien visit

As the Hawaii sighting continues to perplex people, a section of netizens believes that these sightings could be authentic proof of alien existence. According to these alien enthusiasts, advanced extraterrestrial beings from deep space have been visiting earth in UFOs for hundreds of thousands of years, and they claim that governments and space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien existence.

A few weeks back, former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed had also claimed that alien existence on earth is real. Eshed also shockingly revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens. He also hinted at the existence of a galactic federation. The former space security chief also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and humans are working together.