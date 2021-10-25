Several celebrities like Robbie Williams have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real, and to substantiate their views, they often put forward examples of UFO sightings. And now, a popular UFO hunter has urged Robbie Williams and Gemma Collins to join him in his alien-hunting journey.

Russ Kellet's request

Russ Kellet has been searching for aliens over the past 30 years. And now, he wants Gemma Collins and Robbie Williams to join him to unravel the mysteries surrounding alien existence. According to Kellet, these celebrity saucer-spotters should join him to investigate a base in north Wales and discover the truth.

Kellet claimed that he is not doing UFO hunting for money, instead, he along with his pal Lynn Murphy wish to unveil the proof of alien existence on earth.

"I want them to know it's genuine – we're not after money. We want to go out for a couple of nights and hopefully make contact," said Kellet.

It should be noted that Robbie Williams is a strong UFO believer, and he has several times talked about aliens and unknown flying vessels in his life.

"I've seen a few strange things. I've experienced phenomena I can't explain. I've seen one (UFO) right above me and if I got a tennis ball out I could have hit it with a tennis ball," said Williams.

North Wales: A UFO hotspot?

Russ Kellet strongly believes that North Wales is a UFO hotspot. In January 1974, an unidentified flying vessel apparently crash-landed in Merionethshire, and Kellet revealed that this incident can be compared to the Roswell UFO event.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. Hinting at the existence of a Galactic Federation, Eshed revealed that aliens are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel.

Eshed added that there is an active underground base on Mars, where alien and human representatives meet regularly.