It was around a few months back that the Pentagon released its much-anticipated UFO report that shed light on unidentified aerial phenomena, that perplexed the military and the general public alike. However, there are a number of celebrities who had also shared their experience of encountering UFOs and aliens, much before the release of the Pentagon report.

International Business Times presents you with the list of top five celebrities who have apparently seen UFOs and aliens in their life.

Robbie Williams

English singer and entertainer Robbie Williams is a UFO believer, and he had even taken a break from his career to do alien hunting in 2006. Williams had openly talked about UFOs and aliens several times in his life, and the singer even made it clear that he was not under the influence of alcohol or other substances during the time of his encounter.

"I've seen a few strange things. I've experienced phenomena I can't explain. I've seen one (UFO) right above me and if I got a tennis ball out I could have hit it with a tennis ball," said Williams.

Demi Lovato

American singer and actor Demi Lovato is another top celebrity who claimed to have encountered UFO in her life. Calling it a spiritual experience, Lovato, in 2017, posted several UFO images in the night sky over California's Joshua Tree national park.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity as I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," said Lovato.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus also has her fare share of UFO experiences. Unlike most of the people who claimed to have witnessed UFOs, Cyrus revealed that she saw aliens inside that unidentified flying vessel.

"The best way to describe it is a flying snowplough. It had this big plough in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object," added Cyrus.

Russell Crowe

Gladiator actor Russell Crowe had once shared several pictures of UFOs on his Twitter page. Even though skeptics ruled out the possibility of the existence of these flying vessels, Crowe strongly argued that he witnessed these UFOs in his real life.

Diego Maradona

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona who died last year had once claimed that he was abducted by aliens in a UFO. However, Maradona admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when he was abducted by an advanced extraterrestrial species.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.