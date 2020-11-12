Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien presence on the earth is real, and governments all across the world are well aware of their existence.

To substantiate these theories, they often cite examples of UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the globe. It is not just common men who have witnessed UFOs in their lives, but there are several celebrities who have openly admitted seeing unknown flying vessels.

Miley Cyrus' mindblowing experience

Recently, Miley Cyrus had revealed that she once witnessed a UFO following her. According to Cyrus, she could not look up at the skies normally after having the encounter with the alleged alien ship.

"I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I am pretty sure about what I saw," said Cyrus.

However, Cyrus also suggested that her bizarre encounter could be the result of weed wax (cannabis oil).

"I had bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax," added Cyrus.

Recollecting the UFO incident, Cyrus revealed that the flying vessel she saw was glowing yellow, and it had a giant size.

The unusual experience of Diego Maradona

Cyrus is not the only celebrity who has admitted seeing UFOs in their lives. A few months back, legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona had claimed to have been abducted by an alien space ship.

Maradona made these remarks while talking with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports. During the interview, Maradona revealed that he was abducted by aliens for three days.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.

However, many netizens claimed that Maradona might be on a high when he made these comments.