A mysterious UFO video that has been now submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the eerie clip, apparently captured from the skies of Salt Lake City, a fleet of unidentified flying objects (UFO) can be seen moving across the skies. Interestingly, the UFO event happened in broad daylight, and the sighting has left nearby residents baffled.

Multiple UFOs in broad daylight

Eyewitnesses who saw the UFO event assured that the multiple objects which appeared in the skies were not birds or balloons. According to eyewitness statements, these objects were appearing and disappearing in regular intervals, and they claimed that these UFO lights could be unknown orbs.

"I was driving back to work from my lunch break when I saw what looked to be shiny balloons in the Sky but then they were behaving a little odd for balloons. When I looked harder I thought maybe they could be birds but they were disappearing and reappearing, dancing and making shapes, they seemed to be like orbs, not birds. There were about 10 of them moving oddly in the sky, so I pulled over and took a video," an eyewitness described.

Another person who witnessed the event claimed that the unknown objects in the skies were red in color. He also made it clear that these objects produced no sound or trail.

Another mysterious UFO sighting in Washington

A few days back, pictures of another UFO hovering in the skies of Tacoma, Washington had captured the eyeballs of the netizens. This flying object was hovering at a high altitude, and its shape literally resembled a human skull.

As UFO sightings across the world are increasing dramatically, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that alien existence on earth could be real. According to these conspiracy theorists, the US government and NASA are well aware of an alien presence, but they are intentionally hiding the facts to avoid public panic.