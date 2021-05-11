A mysterious video uploaded to YouTube by popular conspiracy theory channel Mavi777 is now the hottest debating point among alien enthusiasts and extraterrestrial believers. In the video, apparently captured from Tacoma, Washington, a strange unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen hovering in the skies. The video was shot in broad daylight, and the visuals seem directly came out from a Hollywood sci-fi film.

Skull-shaped UFO spotted in Washington

Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the skies of Washington was black in color, and it eerily had the shape of a human skull. The UFO was hovering at a very high altitude, and several people have started speculating that this sighting could be authentic proof of alien existence.

Most of the viewers who watched the clip strongly suggested that an advanced alien species from deep space has started showing up themselves in front of the general public. Some of them even went ahead and claimed that aliens have visited earth to know how humans are combating the coronavirus pandemic.

However, skeptics have quickly dismissed the alien angle, and they made it clear that the UFO spotted in the skies of Washington could be most probably a balloon flying at a high altitude.

Haim Eshed's admission and other UFO sightings

A few days back, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, known for making several documentaries on OTT platforms like Netflix and Hulu released a mysterious video on his Instagram page. In the video, a black triangular-shaped flying object can be seen hovering in the skies, and he claimed that the visuals were captured from a US Navy destroyer named USS Russel. He also claimed that aliens on the earth could be a reality.

Earlier, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that alien existence on earth is real. He also shockingly revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens to develop advanced technologies.