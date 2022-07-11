UFO expert Anna Whitty, who authored the book UFOs: A Fundamental Truth has claimed that aliens have been living on earth for hundreds of years, and are protecting the planet.

She also added that aliens are just humans, but they are in a very advanced form.

Whitty's claims go viral

Whitty made these remarks based on the testimonial of Dr Shirley Wright, a former colleague of Albert Einstein, who claimed to have interviewed the aliens found at the site of the Roswell crash in 1947.

"I do think they've always been here. "If what Shirley said is right, and as she tells it is accurate, it is more likely that aliens come from somewhere under the sea or caves or something like that, rather than another planet," Whitty told Daily Star.

She added, "If humans on the surface are being reset to the Stone Age every several thousands of years, and these people are somewhere where they are more protected because they are underground, then perhaps their development in technology and intelligence is continuing on an upwards trajectory whereas we're reset."

Called Roswell 75: The Final Evidence

Anna Whitty is will be soon appearing in a documentary titled Called Roswell 75: The Final Evidence.

The documentary will try to unveil the mysteries surrounding the Roswell UFO crash, and it is also expected to give crucial clues regarding alien existence on earth.

A few days back, an author named Dr Louis Turi had claimed that aliens abducted him, and gave him the capability to predict the future. He also added that he has predicted several world events which include the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina.