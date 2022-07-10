Dr Louis Turi, a man who was allegedly abducted by aliens claims that the first contact helped him predict future events with precision.

According to Turi, he was abducted by aliens in 1991. These aliens placed a helmet on his head and passed on cosmic secrets.

Since then, Turi claims to have successfully predicted various world events including the 9/11 World Trade Center attack and Hurricane Katrina.

Turi speaks

In the documentary, Contactee: A Conversation with Dr Turi, he said that he cannot even determine whether this ability to foresee the future is a curse or a blessing.

"To this day I do not know if it is a curse or a blessing because the legacy that all those experiences brought me is mind-boggling and it's very solid in terms of predictions," said Turi, Daily Star reported.

Turi also added that he has successfully predicted various other world events including Australian wildfires and the results of the US Presidential elections in 2020.

What happened in the spaceship?

During the talk, Turi also recollected the moments in the spaceship where he was given this 'consciousness' by aliens.

"Something came down from the ceiling. It was like a helmet... and I felt electricity, concrete, fire - I had like an implosion and that's when the ET downloaded the secret of the cosmic code. I was forced after that to rekindle Nostradamus' 16th-century divine astrology," added Turi.

Turi also revealed that he was questioned by FBI officials two times after he predicted the exact dates of terrorist attacks.