Last week, to be precise on June 10, 2018, a weather camera captured an eerie sighting of a missile-like UFO in the skies above the US west coast. The video of the incident was originally shared by SkunkBay Weather, a weather monitor in Washington State on its official Facebook page.

A secret missile launch?

"I have been sitting on this since yesterday morning... My night camera picked up what clearly looks like a very large missile launch from Whidbey Island," wrote the witness in SkunkBay Weather's Facebook page.

After the bizarre sighting which apparently happened at around 3.56 AM, many people enquired to Naval Air Station Whidbey to know whether any missile launch had taken place at the same time.

Adding up the mystery quotient, a spokesman for NAS Whidbey Island revealed that no military drill or missile launch has taken place over the weekend. The US Department of Defense revealed that the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island does not have the facility to launch large missiles.

Is that a search helicopter?

SkunkBay Weather soon passed over the eerie image to Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences faculty member at the University of Washington. After analyzing the image, Cliff Mass initially assured that the strange UFO spotted in the skies was undoubtedly a missile.

"It really looks like an ascending missile. I would be interested if someone had some insights into this sighting. This feature does not look like a meteor, nor are there any meteor reports for the area that I could find online," wrote Cliff Mass on his blog page dated June 13.

However, he retracted from his statements within some hours and made it clear that the strange missile like object spotted in the skies was actually the lights produced by a search helicopter.

"A helicopter was flying at low levels towards the north, with the searchlight providing the illuminated line. If you look closely you will see that the light is passing below the clouds, before going into them at the bottom. So the helicopter was going from the top to the bottom of the image over time. So all is explained. A nighttime helicopter with a searchlight. Low and close to the camera. No secret rocket launches, no Korean intrigue, no missile sub mishaps, and certainly no aliens," wrote Cliff Mass on his blog on June 14.

The alien presence?

In the meantime, several conspiracy theorists have started alleging that the missile like object spotted in the American west coast skies is actually an alien UFO which may have come from outer space. These theorists argue that extraterrestrials have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they even argue that these aliens are now readying for a public disclosure.