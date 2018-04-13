Arsenal will find out who they will face in their first European semi-final since 2009 when the Europa League last-four draw gets underway at 3:30pm IST on April 13 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Gunners overcame Russian club CSKA Moscow 6-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and will be drawn against Atletico Madrid, Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg.

Similar to the round of 16 and the quarter-finals, the semi-final draw is an open draw with no seeding or country protection involved. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home April 26, with the return leg scheduled for May 3.

The draw will be conducted by former Barcelona and Lyon defender Eric Abidal, who is UEFA's ambassador for the Europa League final to be played May 16 at the Stade de Lyon.

The winners of the Europa League are guaranteed a spot in the group stages of next season's Champions League.

Arsenal held a 4-1 advantage over CSKA after the quarter-final first leg, but went down 2-0 in the second leg in Moscow before goals from Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck sealed their progress to the semi-final stage.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger refused to be drawn on which team he would prefer to face in the semi-finals.

"Looking at all the results as a whole picture in Europe this week, you would say that teams have become closer and the games are very open and everything is possible in every single game," the Frenchman was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Everybody speaks about Atletico Madrid that they look the strongest team on paper, but you must say when you look at the results that Salzburg have done again.

"I am from France and Marseille are in there as well and that is always a difficult place to go, maybe it is better that I don't wish for anybody."

Where to watch EL draw

The semi-final draw will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1. Live streams of the draw can be accessed on UEFA's official website and the Sony LIV app on mobile phones and tablet devices.

Clubs in the EL draw

Arsenal (England), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Marseille (France), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)