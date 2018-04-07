Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains "confident" that Aaron Ramsey's future at the Emirates will be resolved and has backed the Gunners midfielder to become an "important player" in the future.

The Welsh international's current deal at the north London club runs down after the end of the next season. A failure to secure his future before the end of this campaign will see him enter the final year of his contract.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 and has been at the club for a decade. Wenger saw his side allow Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez enter into their final year of the deal. The Chilean international left the English capital club and made a switch to Manchester United in January.

The World Cup winner with Germany committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new deal. The Frenchman would be hoping to avoid a similar situation and tie down Ramsey to a long-term contract at the Emirates.

"We are communicating. I'm confident. He is not at the end of his contract. He has one-and-a-half years to go," Wenger was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"We want him to stay because he is one of the guys who has been here for a long time and will be an important player in the future for the club.

"We want the players to be happy to play for the club. The players who want to stay here play for the club with the way we want to play football, and with the values we think are important for us, and with the right amount of money we want to pay them.

"All the three have to be together. He's an important player for me and for the club," the Gunners boss added.

Ramsey has been in impressive form Arsenal this season, scoring six goals and registering six assists in the league. He also has scored three goals and has an assist to his name in three Europa League appearances.