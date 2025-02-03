Udit Narayan, whose contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled, has been making headlines recently, and all for the wrong reasons. The popular singer, during a live show, kissed one of his female fans, the video of which went viral and stirred a massive controversy.

As per the videos that have been circulating on social media, he was singing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' when his female fans started to gather around him to take selfies. One woman in particular, while taking a selfie, turned towards him and planted a kiss on his cheek—Udit in return kissed her back on her lips.

Two other videos are doing the rounds as well; one shows him kissing a different woman from the same event on her cheek, and the other shows him kissing yet another woman right on the lips.

His contemporary Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now spoken about the incident and shared his thoughts on it.

Abhijeet never minces his words. He is known for causing major controversies with his statements. Many have outrightly criticized Udit Narayan for this act, but at the same time, people have tried to defend it. Bhattacharya, while speaking to News18 Showsha, too, defended Udit Narayan and normalized his behavior.

He said, "Udit is a superstar singer. And episodes like this keep happening to us, singers, all the time. If we aren't properly guarded or surrounded by bouncers, people tear our clothes apart."

Abhijeet also went on to highlight the point that Udit Narayan's wife, Deepa Gahatraj, often accompanies him to shows and is a part of his team; therefore, it is not right for people to assume that the singer takes advantage of his female fans.

"He's Udit Narayan! Ladkiyaan unke peeche padhi thi (girls run behind him). He didn't pull anyone close to him. I'm sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He's a romantic singer. He's also a big khiladi and I'm an anari. Koi unke saath khelne ki koshish mat karo," mentioned Bhattacharya.

Udit Narayan, a day back, defended his own act and stated that ultimately he is a decent man but has to reciprocate the love that he receives from his fans as well, and sometimes fans do get a little crazy and go overboard with their love.