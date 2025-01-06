Abhijeet Bhattacharya seems to have landed in a legal soup. The prolific singer has been garnering headlines for his past few statements. From calling out Dua Lipa for not crediting him while playing his song – Wo Ladki Jo remix along with Levitating to raising questions on AR Rahman's work ethic; the singer has been at loggerheads with celebs for quite some time now.

After taking potshots at Shah Rukh Khan recently, the Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare singer has again raised eyebrows with his recent statement on Mahatma Gandhi. It all started when Bhattacharya said RD Burman was the father of the music just like Mahatma Gandhi is considered the father of the nation. "Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation for Pakistan and not India. India already existed, Pakistan was carved out of India later," he said in a podcast.

What Bhattacharya reportedly said

"Gandhi has been mistakenly called the father of nation for India. He was the one responsible for the existence of Pakistan," he further said. Now, as per an India Today report, a Manish Deshpande has sent a legal notice to the singer through his lawyer, Asim Saorde, demanding an apology for his remarks. The legal notice says that case will be filed against Abhijeet Bhattacharya under Sections 353 (public mischief) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if he doesn't apologise.

Abhijeet had recently slammed AR Rahman for his 'unsystematic' working style. The singer revealed that he was made to wait for hours and then called to record the song at 2 am in the morning. The Naznee Suno Na revealed that he liked working in a systematic manner and thus never worked with Rahman again.