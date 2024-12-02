Music lovers were in for a treat as Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai on Saturday. The pop sensation set the stage ablaze as she performed a mashup of her hit song Levitating. She then surprised the fans with the viral version of Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup, which has been created by DJ Ruchir Kulkarni.

The song Woh Ladki Jo is from Baadshah and is picturised on SRK and Twinkle Khanna. The mashup went viral especially after Dua Lipa performed on it.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya furious for not getting credit

The popular song Woh Ladki Jo is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The singer didn't get credit after Dua Lipa performed, and the singer and his son took to social media and slammed media and fans for not giving him the due.

The star's son, singer Jay Bhattacharya, also expressed disappointment over his father not being given due credit. Jay took to social media and called out that none of the media coverage mentioned his father's name while reporting on the mashup. Abhijeet Bhattacharya even reshared some statements on his Instagram Stories to express his dissatisfaction.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya reposted a note shared by Jay Bhattacharya. It read, "The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to Woh ladki jo - Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the VOICE and the artist of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when Dua Lipa heard this song she must've heard it and not seen it and appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK. It is Abhijeet Bhattacharya and composed by Anu Malik."

The note continued, "I am sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai - Abhijeet wherever you search it. But somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood. This is not about Shah Rukh Khan. I am his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and our media who don't support the singers of our country like they do in the West."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya re-shared his son's message and wrote, "Dua Lipa ke concert main bhi sabse zyada baat Anu Malik ke gaane ki ho rahi hai." (The song is a hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet & Anu Malik!!).

Celebs who attended the concert

Several videos have gone viral on social media that show crowds swaying and dancing to Dua Lipa's songs. The concert was attended by Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal, husband of Isha Ambani, and Namrata Shirodkar.

This event was part of a larger initiative addressing hunger and malnutrition, contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Dua Lipa's concert aimed to raise awareness and funds for this critical cause. It marked her second visit to India, following her 2019 performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai.