It was a star-studded musical night as a galaxy of stars marked their attendance at the Dua Lipa concert. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and others attended Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert.

Namrata Shirodkar also attended the Dua Lipa concert and she was there with her daughter Sitara. She shared a slew of pictures on social media.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram story to share a collage of two pictures that show her, Sitara, and others posing with Dua Lipa. Namrata wrote, "@dualipa just stunning," along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Sitara dropped a series of selfies with Dua Lipa. The pop singer posed happily with Sitara and her friends. She shared the same pictures in her Instagram story with the caption, "Still screaming." They all had a blast at the concert!

The newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant attended the Dua Lipa concert. The couple opted for casual attire. Radhika Merchant wore a simple black tank top and blue denim. Anant Ambani wore a black T-shirt and denim shorts.

Ranvir Shorey along with his son also attended the Dua Lipa concert. The duo was twinning in white t-shirts, and they also posed for the cameras after the concert.

Neha Sharma also marked her presence at the Dua Lipa concert. She was accompanied by her sister Aisha.

Prateek Gandhi also attended the concert.

Dua Lipa took to her social media and shared a sneak peek of her Mumbai visit. From lying on a floral rangoli to a concert outfit, enjoying a boat ride from the Gateway of India with her sister, Rina Lipa and dinner with her boyfriend actor Callum Turner, she gave a glimpse of it all.

Dua enthralled the audiences with her popular hit songs. However, the crowd erupted in joy when Dua performed a viral mashup of her chart-topping hit "Levitating" and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Bollywood number "Woh Ladki Jo".

The event featured performances from an array of talented artists, including Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, adding to the star power of the evening. The concert, which supports Zomato's Feeding India initiative, attracted a star-studded crowd, with many high-profile figures attending to show their support.