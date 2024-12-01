Seems like 2024 is filled with concerts and surprises for music fanatics. Fans were in for a treat as BAFTA, Emmy, and many international musical award-winning singer Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday. Who's who from the celebs and thousands of fans attended her concert.

Dua Lipa sings viral Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan mashup at Mumbai concert

The singer enthralled the fans by singing and dancing to her popular songs. However, if you are an ardent Instagram user and watch reels, you must have come across the viral levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup by Ruchir Kulkarni.

For the unversed, Levitating is Dua's popular song while Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah is picturised by Shah Rukh Khan.

As soon as Dua sang the song the crowd cheered and screamed. There were fireworks and the crowd sang along with her.

Dua Lipa's concert was over two hours: Dua's fusion, surprised fans. The singer wore a stunning white corseted one-piece paired with white boots.

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh's daughter, was equally impressed by the performance. She reposted a video from the show on her Instagram Stories.

Ruchir Kulkarni, a DJ who created the mashup, shared a reel featuring Dua's performance. Reacting to it, the DJ wrote on his Instagram Story, "Dua Lipa performing on my mashup is the greatest achievement of my life."

Here is the post:

Ruchir had earlier shared that he would have been disappointed if Dua Lipa had not played 'Ha Yaha Kadam Kadam Par' in the middle of her Levitating performance in Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Dua Lipa had mentioned the mashup. She said, "I was blown away when I first heard the mashup of Woh Ladki Jo and Levitating. It was amazing!"

Dua Lipa performed several of her greatest hits, including "One Kiss", "No Lie", and the emotionally stirring "Happy For You". She opened the show with "Training Season" and seamlessly transitioned into fan favourites like "New Rules", "Be The One", "Dance The Night" (featured in Barbie; 2023), and "Break My Heart".

Addressing the Mumbai crowd, Dua said, "I love you Mumbai... I am blown away by all this energy. We are going to have a lot of fun. Tonight is about us; it is about me and you and us living in the moment."

Dua on meeting Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2019, during her India visit, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. She even posed for a picture with the Bollywood actor, who later shared it on his Instagram account.

SRK, "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage."