Udit Narayan's residential building in Andheri caught fire that resulted in the death of a senior citizen. A major fire broke out on the 11th floor of the B wing of the Sky Pan building in Oberoi complex. The legendary singer lives in the A wing of the same building. The fire that started at around 9 pm on Monday night could only be doused at around 3 am on Tuesday early morning.

It took several fire fighters close to four hours to completely douse out the fire and bring the situation under control. All the residents of the building had vacated their homes and were in the building premises till the fire fighters gave them a clean chit to walk back into their homes. Udit Narayan says the incident has taken a toll on his mental health.

The Pehla Nasha singer said that the situation had gotten quite dangerous and it was only because of the blessings of the Almighty that people escaped.

What went down

"The fire broke out around 9 pm. I stay on the 11th floor in A wing, and the fire broke out in B wing. We all got down, and were in the building premises for at least three to four hours. It was very dangerous, anything could've happened. Grateful to the almighty and our well-wishers that we are safe," Udit said.

Singer mentally disturbed

"This incident has affected me mentally, and it will take a while to get over it. When you hear of such an incident, you feel for it, but when you are in a similar situation you understand how much painful it is," the singer said.

Two persons suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital. While one senior citizen couldn't survive, another victim was later discharged from Kokilaben Hospital. Fire brigade revealed that a short circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire.