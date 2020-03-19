Veteran singer Udit Narayan had created a havoc when he had revealed that his son Aditya Narayan's wedding with Neha Kakkar is nothing a TRP gimmick of Indian Idol 11. Though he had wished the news be true saying that he had been asking Aditya to marry Neha as he loves her singing and likes the way she made a name for herself in the industry. And Udit Narayan's wife Deepa Narayan has shocked everyone when she said that she approves of her husband's relationship with veteran singer Alka Yagnik.

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik go a long way. The two had been the iconic duo of the 90s giving hundreds of memorable hit songs together. They were the first choice of the music directors and now they are currently judging the 8th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs along with another legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

During a special episode, Udit Narayan's wife Deepa visited the show and was asked to spill some beans on how she decided to spend her entire lifetime with the singer. "While I was an air hostess with Air India, I had always wanted to sing professionally. I remember a time when Udit and I had to record a song. The first time we met was at the house of the music director for the same song. It was there that I heard Udit sing for the first time. I fell in love with him at that very instant," she said.

However, Deepa raised several eyebrows when she spoke about Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's special bond. Giving a major twist to her answer, Deepa joked, "I approve of your relationship" and everyone broke into laughter.

Well, Deepa surely knows how to keep things going by adding a daily dose of humour.