'Udit Ki Pappi Toh Nahi?': Udit Narayan mocks Himself, claims Viral Videos of kissing female fans are 2 years old from Australia Concert

One of the most popular playback singers of the 90s, Udit Narayan, grabbed headlines in February after a clip of him kissing a woman on the lips at a concert went viral. The video sparked an online debate about consent. However, Udit Narayan defended his actions, stating that he has no regrets. 'Fans are so crazy, right?' he remarked.

On Monday evening, Udit Narayan attended the press conference for his upcoming film, Pintu Ki Pappi, where the paparazzi and crowd playfully teased him, saying, 'Ek Paapi ho jaye.'

The singer addressed the viral kiss controversy and clarified that the video was taken two years ago. Mocking the situation, he joked with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, saying, "Khoobsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit Ki Pappi toh nahi?" (Your film's title, Pintu Ki Pappi, is beautiful. It's not Udit Ki Pappi, right?)

He then revealed that the video was recorded in Australia two years ago. "Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi ye release hona tha, matlab music. Waise, 2 saal pehle ka video hai Australia ka, jo aap abhi dekh rahe hain." (It's a coincidence that the music is releasing now. The video that's going viral is actually from two years ago, shot in Australia.)

However, netizens were not convinced by his defense, arguing that regardless of when it was recorded, he still kissed the woman.

Netizens slammed him for being dismissive about the kiss controversy.

"10 saal porana ho kiss to kiss he rahyga (It's still a kiss even if it's 10 years old.)," wrote one user.

"No girl will approach you now, no matter what you say," commented another.

Earlier in February, when the video went viral, Udit explained that fan interactions can sometimes become overwhelming and spontaneous. The legendary Bollywood singer told HT City in February.

"Fans itne deewane hote hain na (fans are really crazy). Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this.

"There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... This is all just fan craze. One shouldn't pay too much attention to it," he added.

Kunickaa Sadanand supported Udit Narayan

Now, singer and actor Kunickaa Sadanand has weighed in on the controversy, defending Udit Narayan's actions. 'Udit Narayan ji ne kiss kiya, wo toh theek kiya, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar dete, lekin ab...' (Udit Narayan kissed, that's alright, but he did it in the wrong place. He should have kissed on the cheek.)

She further added, 'I don't blame anybody. Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyun daal diya, ki tumne kyun kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh kya aap unko khayenge nahi?' (The girl also came forward for the kiss. Why is all the blame being put on the man? If sweets are served on your plate, wouldn't you eat them?)

Kunickaa went on to say, 'That's not fair. Just because he's Udit Narayan, you're questioning why he kissed her?'