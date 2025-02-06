Bollywood's famous singer Udit Narayan has once again grabbed headlines, and this time, it's for his viral lip kiss. Recently, Udit Narayan stirred controversy when he lip-kissed several female fans during his concert. The purported video of him kissing his female fans amid the concert didn't go down well with netizens, who slammed him for doing so.

While the criticism over his previous clip has refused to die down, another undated video of the singer has surfaced in which he is seen kissing a female fan on the lips.

On Wednesday, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared footage of Udit Narayan from his concert, where female fans surrounded him for selfies. As one of the women tried to take a selfie, he kissed her on the lips. However, the fan was seen laughing in response.

Udit Narayan has a history of such predatory behaviour and yet he remains scot-free which is shocking.



What's even more shocking is that none of the women slapped him back after the act.



That's supposed to be the normal initial reaction.

pic.twitter.com/WdwPcSg0xv — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 1, 2025

In the clip, Udit Narayan was dressed in a blue outfit. An X user captioned the video, "Another video of Udit Narayan."

Netizens expressed anger and disgust as yet another video of Udit has stormed the internet.

A user commented, "He is unstoppable."

Another wrote, "Kissing selfies are the new trend."

A third one mentioned, "He is going crazy."

After multiple kissing videos went viral, internet users have been sharing various clips of the singer kissing fans and even his co-singers, such as Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

Earlier, a video of him returning kisses to female fans while performing his hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra went viral. Addressing the lip-kissing controversy, Udit, in an interview with HT City, said, "I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, and my image has never been such that I forcefully kiss fans. In fact, I fold my hands in gratitude when I see the love my fans shower on me. While on stage, I bow down, thinking this moment may never come again."

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya came out in support of Udit Narayan.

In an interview with News18, Abhijeet mentioned, "He's Udit Narayan! Girls were after him; he didn't pull anyone close. I'm sure that every time Udit performs, his wife is there as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He's a romantic singer, a big khiladi, and I'm an anari. Don't try to play games with him."

Profesional work of Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan has lent his voice to songs in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, and Assamese. He has received four National Film Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Some of his most notable songs include Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum (Hum), Ilu Ilu (Saudagar), and Saat Samundar Paar (Vishwatma). He has also delivered memorable hits in films like Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year, among others.