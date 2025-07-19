In a recent interview with Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a fierce critique against Shiv Sena chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the Mahayuti government. Thackeray emphasized that the Thackeray name is not merely a brand but an integral part of Maharashtra's identity.

He argued that those who lack substance are the ones who need to rely on the Thackeray brand to gain significance. This interview, conducted by Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut, highlighted the ongoing political tensions within Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his discontent over losing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol to Eknath Shinde. Despite this setback, he noted, "Today I have nothing. Still, people welcome me with love and affection. They express anger about what is happening.

People know that Thackeray is honest, he fights for the people, and fearlessly shares their pain and suffering. That is why the people of Maharashtra have stayed with us for so many years." This statement underscores the deep-rooted connection between the Thackeray family and the people of Maharashtra, a bond that has been nurtured over decades.

Thackeray's criticism extended to Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of lacking originality and ideals. He stated, "Those who have nothing and who are hollow, they need the Thackeray brand. They need help. They have not created anything. They have not created any ideal. Even if they have been around for 100 years or a few more years, one question remains: What have you given to the people or the state? Nothing.

So, by stealing this brand, they are trying to increase their importance." This accusation reflects the ongoing power struggle and the significance of the Thackeray legacy in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Political Dynamics and Legacy

In a veiled attack on the double-engine government, Thackeray suggested that efforts to undermine the Thackeray brand involve actors from both Delhi and Maharashtra. He remarked, "Some people do not want any name in the country except their name. They are comparing themselves with God.

What can we say about such people? They come with time and go with time. If someone does not respect our tradition, that tradition also does not respect them," targeting the National Democratic Alliance. This statement highlights the broader political dynamics at play, where regional identities and legacies are often at odds with national political agendas.

Thackeray also criticized the Election Commission of India for awarding the Shiv Sena's election symbol to another faction. He argued that while the symbol was given away, the name of Shiv Sena should have remained with his faction. He emphasized the historical roots of the party, founded by his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray and father Balasaheb Thackeray. "It's not Uddhav Thackeray, but Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray that makes sense. I am nothing. Balasaheb always said that we should not forget the blessings and virtues of our ancestors.

Thackeray is struggling, but no one can steal our name," he asserted. This statement underscores the emotional and historical significance of the Thackeray name in Maharashtra's political and cultural identity.

Despite the loss of the party symbol, Thackeray remains confident in the support and trust of the people. He quipped, "They (Shinde camp) stole the symbol, but cannot take away people's love and trust for us? It is not sold in a box." This reflects his belief in the enduring loyalty of his supporters, which he sees as a testament to the Thackeray legacy.

Electoral Challenges and Strategies

Reflecting on the outcomes of recent elections, Thackeray noted the challenges faced by his faction. In the Lok Sabha elections, despite having candidates and seats, the lack of a party symbol posed a significant hurdle. However, he credited the Maha Vikas Aghadi's strong coordination and resolve for giving a tough fight to the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections. "In the Lok Sabha, right from the leaders to the workers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, everyone wanted to win; this was our election.

However, in the Assembly elections, that collective bond disappeared and was replaced by a fight for an individual party to win the seat. That led to the defeat," he lamented. This analysis highlights the internal challenges and the need for unity within the opposition to effectively counter the ruling alliance.

Thackeray acknowledged the role of various populist schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana and crop loan waiver, in the Mahayuti's electoral success. These initiatives, aimed at addressing key voter concerns, played a crucial role in swaying public opinion in favor of the ruling alliance.

Historically, the Thackeray family has been a formidable force in Maharashtra politics. Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav's father, was a charismatic leader who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. The party was initially established to advocate for the rights of the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra. Over the years, it evolved into a significant political entity, influencing state and national politics. The Thackeray family's influence has been marked by a blend of regional pride, cultural identity, and political acumen.

Historical Context and Current Scenario

The current political scenario in Maharashtra, marked by the split within the Shiv Sena and the rise of the Mahayuti alliance, is reminiscent of past political realignments in the state. The Shiv Sena's alliance with the BJP in the 1990s was a significant turning point, leading to the formation of the first non-Congress government in Maharashtra. However, the alliance has seen its share of ups and downs, with ideological differences and power struggles often coming to the fore.

The recent developments, including the loss of the Shiv Sena's name and symbol to the Shinde faction, have added a new dimension to Maharashtra's political landscape. The Thackeray family's legacy, however, remains a potent force, with Uddhav Thackeray continuing to assert the importance of the Thackeray name in the state's identity.