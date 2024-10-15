A sad and shocking news from the entrainment arena has gripped fraternity and fans. On Monday, renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure passed away aged 57. The actor succumbed to cancer. After his recovery, Atul had resumed work and continued contributing to the industry.

The last rites of Atul were held on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Several actors and politicians Mahesh Manjerkar, Shreyas Talpade and Sumeet Raghava among others bid emotional farewell to him.

In one of the videos, Shreyas Talpade is seen consoling Atul's family. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray, also visited the actor's home to pay his respects.

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar and actors Sachin Khedekar and Sumeet Raghavan were also spotted arriving at Atul's residence to offer their condolences to the family.

Several celebrities took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt tributes for the veteran actor.

Netizens slammed Paparaazi for zooming in on their cameras and hovering around Atul's grieving family. And even kept zooming in on the mortal remains of Atul. Social media users called out paps behaviour and said that funeral reportage should be done responsibly. It's insensitive to zoom cameras on body pictures and images.

He was also popular for his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

While he was popular in the Marathi film and theatre industries. He has also been part of films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, Salman Khan's Partner and Ajay Devgn's All The Best.