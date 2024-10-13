Baba Siddique's untimely and unnatural death has shocked the nation. On Saturday evening, Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Bandra. He was leaving his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra at the time, and while heading towards his car, six to seven bullets were shot at him. He was injured as two bullets hit him, one in the abdomen and the second one was near his chest.

As soon as he was injured, the politician was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. As soon as his death news surfaced online, Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night to offer support to the family of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Shilpa Shetty who considered Baba Siddiqui as a father figure was shaken by his demise

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Shilpa Shetty in tears.

A video that has gone viral shows Shilpa visibly shaken and breaking down in her car before exiting the vehicle with her husband Raj Kundra. A separate video shows the couple making their way outside the vehicle to the hospital. Shilpa was seen crying.

Paparazzi hovered around Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and didn't give them the way to walk towards the car and constantly panned and zoomed on emotional Shilpa's face. This irked social media users and they slammed the media for not giving them space.

On Sunday, Sana Khan, who visited Baba Siddiqui's house for condolences, was seen crying while speaking to media.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal also reached the hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddique. The actors expressed their condolences and support to the grieving family during this difficult time. Salman Khan visited Baba Siddiqui's house in presence of heavy security.

Baba Siddique was a friend to many Bollywood stars, who attended his famous iftaar parties every year.

About the case of Baba Siddiqui

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects. "The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.