The addition of films that connect with audiences on an emotional level has always been a priority for OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee 5. Besides incorporating the best entertainment, they also produce several films that convey a certain message to the audience.

IB Times India presents you with the top five OTT releases this week:

Udanpirappe

The film is directed by Saravanan and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. The film stars Jyothika, M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sija Rose.

The story centres on two siblings and their connection. They adhere to a distinct philosophy, and as a result, they drift more and further apart. It's going to be a lovely family narrative, and you may watch it with your family to better understand family relations.

The suspense is whether Mathangi (the protagonist) would succeed in reuniting her family in this intense drama. This film demonstrates the power of a woman's silence.

Suriya revealed earlier this year that four films from his production house will forego theatres in favour of an Amazon Prime Video debut. Udanpirappe is slated for a worldwide release on October 14 in almost 240 countries.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021)

Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, this documentary stars Wenhua Lin, Sara Khaki and Mohammad Rezi Eyni in lead roles.

Convergence: Courage In a Crisis is the result of a partnership covering eight nations and nine distinct narratives. Beginning with the pandemic's outbreak, the documentary follows ordinary citizens around the world as they respond in unexpected ways to the challenges of this upheaval — from a Syrian refugee forced to fight the UK government to include healthcare cleaners and porters in grief and loss pay to a doctor dedicated to serving Miami's homeless community.

In the touching documentary, ten Co-directors offer their perspectives on how the Covid-19 epidemic affected their various parts of the world and their own lives. It talks about the change a crisis can cause. This documentary will be released on October 12 on Netflix.

Rashmi Rocket

Tapsee Pannu's latest film is another powerful and unique effort.

For being "not traditionally feminine", Rashmi Rocket's Rashmi, a national-level player, is called "Mardan". Her triumphs, medals, and renown vanish in an instant when she is accused of competing in women's games. Then came a series of antiquated gender tests to determine her gender. After that, a ban.

From then, proving her femininity would be a twisted fight unlike anything seen in Bollywood. But Rashmi has her husband at her side. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and casts Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tapsee took to social media to announce the release date of the film. It will premiere on Zee5 on October 15, Dussehra.

Free Guy

This comedy, action, adventure, sci-fi movie will be released on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

With Ryan Reynolds in the lead role the film narrates the story of how a bank teller finds he's a background player in an open-world computer game, he chooses to become the star of his narrative, one he can rewrite himself. In a world without boundaries, he's eager to save the day and maybe even fall for the coder who created him.

The spectacular effects are astounding, and the soundtrack is upbeat. Free Guy is frivolous fun, combining a brilliant premise, pleasant, self-aware humour, and a charming ensemble.

Directed by Shawn Levy the film also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Channing Tatum. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Friendship

Harbhajan Singh, Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Sathish feature in the film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Queen. Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suriya, this film marks the debut of Indian International Cricketer, Harbhajan Singh in the lead role.

This action, drama, mystery, crime Tamil language film will be releasing on Amazon Prime on October 15.

Friendship, which takes place in college, is an incredible story in which two friends go out of their way to help a girl who has been sexually assaulted and murdered by goons obtains justice. Will they be successful? Because, after all, justice is never served until it is refused.

Harbhajan Singh portrays a mechanical engineering student who is also a member of the all-boys gang at the university.