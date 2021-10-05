A video of VJ Abhishek Raja, who is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, trolling Kamal Haasan and the reality show has now gone viral.

In the said clip, Raja is trolling how people try to do publicity stunts despite knowing that their acts are being recorded on camera. He takes potshots at Kamal Haasan's political ambition.

"I come from a generation where I cannot even believe my own eyes. Everybody knows that you are being watched by cameras all the time. But you do publicity stunts in the given 100 days to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," Indiaglitz quotes him as saying.

However, he is being criticised now for his old clip by the fans of Kamal Haasan while many have hailed him for his sense of humour.

Coming back to the show, the fifth season of Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil was grandly launched on Sunday, 4 October. This season, there is a mix of familiar and unknown faces.

18 contestants – Abhinay, Abhishek, Akshara, Isaivani, Raju Jeyamohan, Mathumitha Raghunathan, Abhishek Raaja, Namitha Maarimuthu, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavani Reddy, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun Kamal, Imman Annachi, Suruthi Jayadevan, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby and Niroop – entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house on the day one.

Hence, there is a lot of anticipation from the audience and fans can expect a lot of drama inside the house in the days to come.