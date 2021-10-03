The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be launched on Sunday, 3 October. This time, not 15, but 18 contestants are entering the house on the opening day.

Rumoured Contestant Names

Months after speculations, the names of the contestants will be formally announced at the launch. Akshara Reddy, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shakeela's daughter Mila, Pavani Reddy, Nadia Chang, Sunita Gogoi, Namita Marimuthu, Priyanka Despande, Ghana musician Isaivani, Raju Jayamohan, Madhumitha, Abhishek Raja, Priti Sanjeev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suzanne George, Priya Raman, Gopinath Ravi, Nirup, and Santhosh Pratap are the celebrities who will be entering the house.

As per the buzz, three contestants will be entering the house as wild-card entrants.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Launch Online?

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be aired on Vijay Television and Vijay Television HD at 6 pm. The netizens can watch the special episode live by downloading Voot app and or Voot website. New customers can buy the subscription for Rs 299.

Further, mobile users with Jio connections can watch Bigg Boss Tamil on their mobile by downloading Jio TV for free. Likewise, the customers of Tata Sky can watch the launch of Kamal Haasan's show online if they have subscriptions to Vijay TV.

The reality show will start its airing on Sunday, 3 October. The show will be grandly launched with the introduction of the inmates. It will be a five-hour event, starting at 6 pm, packed with performances of the contestants who will begin their 100-day journey.

The format was first introduced to the Tamil audience in 2017. In the very first season, it struck a chord with the viewers. Kamal Haasan caught the attention with his hosting skills and his digs at the then ruling party only garnered free publicity to the show.

Oviya was the first contestant to win the people's hearts and Aarav emerged victorious in the inaugural season.

In the second season, Riythvika won the title while Aishwarya ended up as the runner-up. Mugen Rao lifted the trophy in the third season whereas Sandy ended up as the runner-up.

Aari won the fourth season and Balaji was the runner-up.