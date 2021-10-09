The appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court has been notified by the Central Government. He is currently the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. After earning an LL.B. in 1983, Justice Kureshi became an advocate in Gujarat.

In March 2004, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court, and in 2005, he was made a permanent judge. In November 2018, he was appointed as an Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, and in October 2018, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court.

In exercise of power conferred under Constitution of India, Hon. President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts along with transfer of following Chief Justices.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, the Central Government selectively withheld approval for Justice Kureshi's elevation. Subsequently, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, alleging the Central Government of selectively blocking his elevation due to extraneous considerations.

However, in September 2019, the Supreme Court collegium made a different proposal to elevate Justice Kureshi to Tripura High Court. This was notified by the Centre and Justice Kureshi took oath as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on 16th November 2019.

The Central government also appointed and transferred other judges across the country.

New appointments/elevation in high courts (Full List)

Justice Rajesh Bindal - Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. (Currently, the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra - Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Currently, Acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court) Justice Ranjit V. More - Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. (Currently, Judge of the Meghalaya High Court) Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi - Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. (Currently, Senior Judge at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court) Justice Aravind Kumar - Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. (Currently, a Judge of the Karnataka High Court) Justice Prakash Srivastava - Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. (Currently, a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court) Justice Satish Chandra Sharma - Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. (Currently, Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court) Justice R.V. Malimath - Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Currently, Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court)

Transfers