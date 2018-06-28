In a gruesome incident, an Excise Department official was abducted and killed by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident took place in Udaipur when the official, identified as Yashwant Sharma, was travelling in a bus from Ahmedabad with his daughter and granddaughter.

The trio was kidnapped when the bus stopped in a station in Udaipur. The kidnappers then took the three of them towards Deeran Mangri, where they killed Sharma in the middle of the road and threw the dead body away.

They then dropped the daughter and granddaughter a few kilometres away from the spot before speeding off in a car with a Gujarat registration number.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and sealed off the area. The investigation is underway. The police are yet to issue a statement on the number of assailants and car details. It is also unclear why Sharma was killed, and if the killing was personal or if it had something to do with his job.

[With inputs from ANI]