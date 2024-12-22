'Udaan Yatri cafe' at airports soon, Raghav Chadha raised issue of inflated food and water prices in Parliament

In a major relief for fliers and air passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the launch of "Udaan Yatri Cafe", an eatery outlet at the airport for providing basic essentials like food and water at affordable and reasonable rates. The one-of-its kind initiative is being launched at Kolkata airport on a pilot basis and if it turns successful, it will be replicated at other airports across the country, managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Interestingly, the move close on the heels of AAP MP Raghav Chadha flagging the issue of overpriced food and beverages at the airports, in the Parliament and seeking 'corrective steps' for making air travel affordable.

With the launch of first "Udaan Yatri Cafe" at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, air passengers will have access to essential items like water bottles, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices.

The Rajya Sabha MP has welcomed the move and also expressed hope that such facility would be extended to other airports of the country.

"Finally, the government has heard the voice of the common man. While the initiative begins with Kolkata Airport, I hope it is extended to all airports nationwide. This will ensure that air travelers don't have to pay Rs 100-250 for basic items like water, tea, or coffee," Chadha said.

He emphasized that affordable amenities at airports are crucial for the convenience of the general public.

It was during the Winter session of Parliament, Raghav Chadha raised the issue in Parliament and brought to the attention of members, the issue of exorbitant prices of water, tea, and snacks at airports and its adverse impact on common man.

In his speech, the RS MP highlighted the plight of passengers and explained how they were forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages at airports.

"A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he had questioned. He had also criticized the poor management of airports, which he likened to bus stands due to long queues, overcrowding, and disorganization.

His concerns on exorbitant prices at airports also found strong resonance and support on the social media, with many hailing it as a 'voice for the common man'.

He also raised concerns over sharp rise in airfares in recent times and said it was in stark contrast with government's own pledge of making 'air travel affordable for slipper wearing citizens'.

"The government promised that people in slippers would fly, but now even those wearing Bata shoes can't afford air travel," he told the House.

"A ticket to Maldives costs Rs 17,000, but a ticket to Lakshadweep, which the government is promoting as a tourist destination, costs Rs 25,000," he pointed out.

(With inputs from IANS)