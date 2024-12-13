Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had surprised the world with their sudden romance and marriage back in 2023. Ever since, the duo has been giving sneak peek into their love life. Parineeti has often spoken about how the two of them fell-in-love and knew from the beginning that it was meant to be. Pari and Raghav got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

Trolled for grand wedding

The two got massively trolled for their grand wedding and spending huge amounts on the ceremony. Parineeti has now broken her silence on the trolling. The Chamika actress said that none of the rooms cost Rs 10 lakh as was alleged by many. She also added how everyone would have praised the two had she married a businessman or an actor and then spent lavishly on the wedding.

Parineeti's opinion

"We got married at a 5-star hotel, not a 7-star one. There were 40-50 rooms, all booked for our guests, and none of the rooms cost ₹10 lakh, as alleged. If I had married an actor, producer, or businessman, people would have said, 'Wow! This actress had such a grand wedding. That's how it should be.' But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn't afford such a lavish ceremony," Chopra said in an interview with Aap Ki Adalat.

Parineeti also added how ever since the wedding everyone's forgotten that she too earns and has the capability to bear her own expenses.

"This mindset of trolling and investigation is more prominent among voters and fans. In my world, people celebrate our happiness, but Raghav's world tends to be more critical. Suddenly, after the wedding, it's like my money disappeared, and people assume I can't spend anymore. It's just perception," she added.