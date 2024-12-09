Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster hit film 'Animal,' which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, among others, went on to break multiple records. While the film made headlines before and after it was released in theatres, there was one particular news that was doing the rounds that had Parineeti Chopra's name tied to it. Several media reports back in the day claimed that Rashmika's role was initially offered to Parineeti. Recently, the 'Chamkila' actress addressed the rumours and revealed the truth.

Parineeti and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, were recently invited on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. It was there that Parineeti spilt the beans on rejecting 'Animal', why she did it, and how she had no regrets for letting go of a film as big as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer went on to become.

She revealed that everything was settled and that she was on board with the film, however, she was then approached for Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Chamkila. As history is witness, Parineeti chose 'Chamkila' over 'Animal' for many reasons, but the foremost being that Imtiaz Ali was her "dream director."

The actress said, "Main sach batau toh I think upar wala mere liye kuch achcha hi kar raha tha. Wo film main kar rahi thi. Aur almost sab workout ho hi gaya tha. Lekin bilkul same dates pe mujhe Chamkila ka offer aaya tha. Toh usme main itne gaane gaa rahi thi, AR Rahman ke. Imtiaz Ali was my dream director. Aur mujhe itna kuch karne ko mil raha tha ki instead of that maine Chamkila ki. Aur jo pyaar, jo repect, jo recognition, aur nominations mujhe Chamkila ki wajah se mile hai, I dont think I can regret it to main to khush hi hu. (To be very honest, I think God had something better planned for me. I was about to do Animal, and almost everything was worked out and I was on board. However, I got offered Chamkila for the same dates. Imtiaz Ali was my dream director. I got to do so much in Chamkila, that I chose that film instead. And the love, recognition and nominations I have received for Chamkila, I don't think I can regret the decision. So I am definitely happy)."

Parineeti was very well appreciated for her role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'. She played Amarjot Kaur in the critically acclaimed biographical drama.