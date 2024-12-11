Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance together for a talk show recently. The two joined Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. This was the first time Parineeti and Raghav sat down together for a joint interview and their fans and followers were waiting to see their chemistry. However, what they did end up seeing was not something they had expected.

Raghav Chadha's constant joke of 'women' and'marriage' and how'men' put up with all of it didn't land well with the majority of the audience. Netizens felt Parineeti too seemed uncomfortable with Raghav's constant derogatory jokes, and they didn't let that slide.

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"Why is he putting her down? Does he think it's all bhabhi G audience he is catering too?" asked a user.

"She is not at all comfortable," another user wrote.

"Bro needs lessons from Brother in law. Look at Nick Jonas and look at this guy," read a social media comment.

"She married a typical uncle," another comment read.

"She was right when she said, "i don't wanna marry any politician ever", now we all know why," a social media user opined.

"Day by day, I come to the realization that money can't buy class," another social media user commented.

"Vicky kaushal is a person who is the most funny and jokes about everything in a light hearted way, but never did he ever joked about katrina or wife or marriage... he always showed love and respect for that aspect," a person commented on the video.

"Unfortunately men don't know how to be a husband tbh," another person wrote.

"Felt the cringe," was one more of the comments.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in an elaborate ceremony in September, 2023.