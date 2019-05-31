The United Arab Emirates on Thursday displayed the strong bilateral ties with India by displaying the Indian and UAE flags as well as the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on its iconic ADNOC Group Tower in Abu Dhabi. It was to mark PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the second consecutive term.

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, took to Twitter saying, "Now this is true friendship! As PM @narendramodi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic @AdnocGroup tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh."

Talking to UAE news agency WAM, Suri said that the relationship between the two countries as well as the leaders blossomed into a close friendship in 2015 when PM Modi visited the UAE.

"The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our Prime Minister and the Crown Prince is well-known. The whole world can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five-year term," Suri was quoted as saying by WAM.

He added, "So, as the Prime Minister starts his second term in office, there is a tremendous sense of optimism for India-UAE ties. We now have the opportunity to build upon the strong platform that we have created over the last four years, and to make the coming period a truly ''Golden Era'' in our relationship."

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has a close connection with India since the oil company is the only foreign oil company to invest in India's petroleum reserves programme. ADNOC is also a primary stakeholder in India's largest refinery and petrochemical complexes.