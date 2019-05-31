BJP president and master strategist Amit Shah, who is widely believed to become the next Finance Minister, is a serious stock market player. His affidavits to the Election Commission reflect his love for blue chips.

Amit Shah's key investments include stock worth Rs 2 crore of Reliance Industries, Rs 1.4 crore in L&T Finance, and Rs 1 crore in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Smaller investments include Rs 97 lakh in UltraTech, Rs 83 lakh in Hindustan Lever and Rs 65 lakh in Maruti. There are smaller investments in unlisted companies also.

In all, his portfolio comprises 193 stocks, most of the large-cap and mid-caps.

Out of his total net worth of Rs 30.49 crore, as declared in his affidavit with his nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, the holdings in listed firms were to the tune of Rs 17.56 crore as on March 22, 2019.

The rest is in immovable properties.