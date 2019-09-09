In a major relief for Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally, the Ajman Court in UAE quashed the criminal proceedings against him, citing lack of evidence.

The favourable verdict may help Thushar return to Kerala soon. The case was filed by his former business associate Nasil Abdullah, who alleged that Thushar's cheque for Rs 19 crore was dishonoured.

The court in Ajman found that the documents submitted by the complainant were unsatisfactory. The court also ordered the release of Thushar's passport, which was surrendered to secure bail, according to media reports.

Commenting on the verdict, Thushar said that justice prevailed and expressed gratitude on the intervention of UAE administration, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and non-resident Indian (NRI) businessman M A Yusuff Ali.

Thushar was arrested on his arrival in Ajman on August 20 but secured bail a day later, reportedly after the intervention of Yousuf Ali. Apart from surrendering his passport, Thushar paid security of one million dirhams.

A Dubai court had earlier rejected a plea filed by Nasil, seeking travel restrictions on Thushar.

Out-Of-Court Settlement Plan

Thushar had earlier tried to reach an out-of-court settlement by offering compensation of Rs 3 crore to the Ajman-based Keralite businessman Nasil immediately after securing his bail. However, both parties could not reach an amicable settlement after a voice clip of Nasil, that went viral, pointed towards a possible conspiracy angle against the Kerala politician. Nasil also declined the offer, saying that he was not ready for a settlement below Rs 6 crore.

The complainant, who hails from Kerala's Thrissur district, had worked as a subcontractor in the UAE for Thushar.

Thushar leads the Kerala-based fledging political party BJDS, which is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His father Vellappally Natesan, who made money from liquor business, is the general secretary of Ezhava community organisation – Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

Thushar, who had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, was defeated by the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.