Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President who contested against former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in state elections from Wayanad constituency, has been arrested in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a 19 crore cheque bounce case.

A dishonoured cheque for one crore dirhams (Rs.19 crore) was issued by BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally to an Ajman-based Keralite businessman Nazil Abdullah, who runs a subcontracting company, reported Manorama news site.

Media reports said that the cheque bouncing case involving a Keralite subcontractor in Ajman is about one decade old. The dishonoured cheque, which was also not dated.

His father, Vellappally Nateshan told reporters that his son was duped into visiting UAE over settling the case but was arrested and sent to Ajman central jail. "We will seek all legal options to release him," he said.

Efforts are being made to release Thushar with the help of some prominent Indian businessmen in the UAE. Since it is a cheque case, it is believed that he could be granted bail after surrendering his passport. The case can also be settled if the petitioner withdraws the case or both parties reach an amicable agreement.

The Ajman Police have not released any information on the arrest.

BJDS was an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Front in Kerala in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.