Conspiracy theorists worldwide strongly believe that UFO sightings are concrete proof of alien presence on earth. According to these theorists, this advanced species of aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, but governments are covering up facts surrounding alien existence fearing public panic.

And now, adding up the heat to this bizarre theory, two white flying objects have been apparently spotted in the United Kingdom.

UFO sighting triggers debate

The UFO sighting happened on April 02, in Luton, United Kingdom. The UFO event happened in broad daylight, and a video of the incident shows two objects moving slowly in the skies.

The eyewitness who saw the UFO assured us that these objects were neither aeroplanes nor balloons.

The video of the event was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analyzing the clip, Waring revealed that these objects were triangular-shaped. He also suggested that USAF and UK military are trying to create a fleet of TR-3B, an alleged anti-gravity vessel developed by the United States Air Force during the time of the Gulf war.

"The eyewitness says its not a plane or balloon. He is correct. The objects look very high up and maybe the famous Dudley Dorito we have all heard about over the years. But with two triangles...and seen during the day...it makes me wonder if this is some new collaboration between the USAF and UK military to create a fleet of TR3B triangle spacecraft?" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Conspiracy theorists strongly claim that TR-3B is an advanced flying vessel developed using anti-gravity technology. They also believe that the USAF developed this spacecraft with the help of advanced aliens who secretly reside in Area 51.

Are aliens real?

The video of the UFO event has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that these flying objects could have an extraterrestrial origin. These conspiracy theorists also argue that aliens are secretly visiting the earth to monitor human activities.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. He also added that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens to create advanced weapons and technologies.