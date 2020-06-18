Two employees of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Bidadi complex in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a major press release on June 17th. The auto company had restarted operations at the complex on May 26th after the lockdown had lifted but has now had to suspend operations temporarily after the confirmed cases emerged.

The company in its media statement, that the two cases had occurred despite taking all the measures necessary. The complex has suspended operations so that disinfection can be properly carried out.

Employees worked at Bidadi complex

On Wednesday, TKM announced that two employees at their Bidadi complex in Karnataka had tested positive for Coronavirus. The statement added that the plant had only just begun operations on May 26th, 2020 after a complete halt on production.

Even upon reopening TKM said it had taken all the measures necessary to maintain 'social distancing' and was abiding by the centre and state directives issued. The work at the plant was restarted with a partial workforce in place and the Strategic Business Units in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai are continuing to work from home.

Despite the measures on June 16th, 2 employees at the complex tested positive for Coronavirus. The two employees had last attended work on 6th and 7th June respectively. Following the results, the company carried out contact tracing to see which employees came in contact with the staff members and who needs treatment. TKM also is in touch with the local government authorities.

Moreover, the complex has now temporarily suspended operations so as to carry out disinfection and sanitisation. According to the statement, TKM has extended support to the infected employees to avail treatment and follow quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families to support them it said.