Two professors at a state-run university in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended following allegations that students passed exams by inscribing "Jai Shri Ram" and cricketers' names on their answer sheets.

The controversy came to light when Divyanshu Singh, a former student of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, filed a Right to Information (RTI) request on August 3 of the previous year. Singh sought a re-evaluation of the answer sheets of 18 first-year pharmacy students by providing their roll numbers.

Singh's complaint alleged that Professors Vinay Verma and Ashish Gupta had accepted bribes to ensure the students passed. Supported by an affidavit, Singh submitted evidence to the state Governor, highlighting discrepancies in the examination process.

Investigations revealed that students who wrote slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" or "Jai Ram Ji" and the names of cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya on their answer sheets were awarded passing grades or marks exceeding 50 percent.

Promptly responding to Singh's complaint, Raj Bhavan initiated an investigation on December 21, 2023. The university administration formed an enquiry committee, which conducted an external evaluation of the answer sheets. The scrutiny committee uncovered inconsistencies, with some students being awarded 0 or 4 marks upon re-evaluation.

Vice-Chancellor Vandana Singh, in an interview with a TV news channel, confirmed the recommendation to dismiss the two professors implicated in the erroneous evaluation process. Irregularities were also detected during the assessment of special bank copies, resulting in significant variations in marks upon re-evaluation.

In response to the allegations, disciplinary measures are imminent for the implicated professors. The university administration has recommended action against Professor Vinay Verma and Professor Ashish Gupta. The university is awaiting the Governor's directive to proceed with the final steps of their dismissal.

Professor Verma, who has previously faced accusations, was also linked to an incident involving the removal of a mobile phone with cash during an examination, resulting in his removal from administrative duties, reports said.