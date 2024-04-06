The Enforcement Directorate Jammu has attached property worth Rs one crore of one of the accused in the infamous J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of 2022.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu Sub Zonal Office has attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar, to the tune of Rs. 1 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002", spokesperson of ED said.

The case was related to the paper leak of the examination conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by the accused Yatin Yadav and others.

ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIR and chargesheet filed by CBI, Jammu against accused tout Yatin Yadav and 23 other accused persons.

Price ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 30 lakhs question papers were sold by agents

ED investigations revealed that accused Yatin Yadav in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons, contacted different aspirants willing to access question papers and provided them with the leaked question paper from 25.03.2022 to 27.03.2022 at different places, against monetary payments ranging from Rs. 15 Lakh to Rs. 30 Lakh.

During the ED investigations, the scrutiny of the suspected bank accounts showed that the chain of transactions had been used to route cash deposits, and other funds into the bank accounts related to Yatin Yadav.

The funds were also routed into his proprietorship firm, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation as well and were dissipated via transactions of smaller amounts. The linearity of the interconnected transactions, coupled with the fact that the beneficiary of the transactions is accused tout, Yatin Yadav, cogently established the tainted nature of funds into the said bank accounts, relating to the Proceeds of Crime.

CBI filed chargesheet in November 2022

In November 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took action, filing charges against 24 individuals implicated in a notorious scam.

Among those charged were high-ranking officials such as the Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as constables from the same force. Additionally, individuals associated with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a government teacher, various intermediaries, and employees of a printing press were also named.

The CBI's investigation uncovered a conspiracy involving an individual from Rewari, Haryana, who collaborated with others to gain access to question papers. Subsequently, an employee at a printing press, where the papers were produced, pilfered the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector examination paper, which was then provided to the accomplices in Rewari. These individuals, in turn, facilitated the sale of the leaked papers to candidates, arranging for their distribution and profiting from the illicit transactions. The scheme extended across multiple locations, including Karnal and Gangyal on the outskirts of Jammu.

The scam involved the sale of question papers for a significant sum, with a Haryana-based middleman, in liaison with an ASI from the J&K Police, reportedly selling them for Rs. 30 lakhs per candidate.

The roots of this investigation trace back to August 3, 2022, when the CBI initiated proceedings based on a request from the J&K Government. Initially, 33 individuals were implicated, including officials from various departments, private entities, and unidentified accomplices. The ensuing probe spanned several states, requiring extensive analysis of technical data and the interrogation of numerous witnesses.

Following the registration of the case, raids were conducted at 77 locations, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals and the recovery of Rs. 61.79 lakh in cash. However, four individuals named in the chargesheet remain at large.

Concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process were raised when the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released a list of over 7,200 candidates who purportedly passed the written exams for Police Sub-Inspectors. This triggered allegations of fraud and unfair practices, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order an inquiry.

Subsequently, a three-member panel was established to investigate the matter, which detected irregularities in the written examinations. Following these findings, the exams were canceled, and the CBI was recommended to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The CBI's subsequent actions, including raids and arrests, underscored the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment to uncovering the truth behind the scam.