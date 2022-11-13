Over three months after registering FIR in the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed chargesheet against 24 accused.

The accused against whom chargesheet was filed included the Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, constables of J&K Police, officials of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a government teacher, some touts and employees of a printing press.

According to CBI, during the investigation, it was found that an accused of Rewari Haryana hatched a conspiracy with others.

"In pursuance of the said conspiracy, another accused who was an employee of a printing press where question papers were printed, stole the question paper of J&K Police Sub-Inspector examination and handed over the same to other accused of Rewari", CBI stated.

Further, the said accused contacted other accused persons to arrange candidates for the sale of question papers. The other accused arranged candidates who were provided leaked question papers. In furtherance to conspiracy, candidates were taken to Karnal and provided the leaked question papers in exchange for money.

Few accused of Jammu and Kashmir made arrangements for providing leaked question papers to candidates at Gangyal on the outskirt of Jammu. It was further alleged that the accused distributed leaked question papers at the residence of a doctor who is also an accused. It was also alleged that some candidates actively participated in the said conspiracy.

As reported earlier, question papers were sold at the rate of Rs 30 lakh for each candidate by a Haryana-based tout who was in touch with one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of J&K Police.

Out of 33 accused, 20 have been arrested so far

CBI had registered a case on 03.08.2022 on the request of the J&K Government against 33 accused including the then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, the then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-official of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others in connection with this scam.

The investigation was spread across several states involving the analysis of voluminous technical data and the examination of a large number of witnesses.

After registration of the case, searches were conducted around 77 places including in J&K, Haryana, Delhi, and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused and others including certain officials of JKSSB. 20 persons were arrested and cash of Rs. 61.79 lakh was recovered. Four persons against whom chargesheet was filed are still at large.

Accused in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam

• Dr. Karnail Singh

• Ashwani Kumar

• Ashok Kumar

• Jaisuriya Sharma

• Kewal Krishan

• Raman Sharma

• Amit Kumar Sharma

• Rakesh Kumar

• Sunil Sharma

• Suresh Kumar Sharma

• Jagdish Lal

• Kashmir Singh

• Atul Kumar

• Tarsem Lal Sharma

• Yatin Yadav

• Vikas Sharma

• Anil Kumar

• Ashok @ Ashok Pandit

• Pawan Kumar

• Asheesh Yadav

• Bajinder Singh

• Sulinder Kumar

• Surender Singh

• Pradip Kumar Katiyar

On June 4, JKSSB released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.

With the list of shortlisted candidates released by the JKSSB, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.

On June 10, a three-member panel headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal was constituted. The other members of the panel were the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

97, 793 candidates appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.

Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.

Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence.

It was alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.

On July 8, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered cancellation of the exams fter the three-member inquiry panel detected bungling in the written examinations. The LG also recommended a probe by the CBI in this scam.

On August 5, 2022, CBI conducted raids at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.

The CBI on November 10, arrested seven more accused including a head constable and constables of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and three private persons in same case.