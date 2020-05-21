The Chhattisgarh Police has arrested two persons hailing from Odisha for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth around Rs 20 lakh. The two men were trying to push in as many as 125 pieces of rough diamonds in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police officials, all the pieces of diamond have been seized from the possession of the offenders. The cops also recovered a small weighing machine from the Odisha duo.

Chhattisgarh police received a tip-off

Gariaband Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhojram Patel told news agency Press Trust of India that the police team acted on a tip-off. The cops at Mainpur police station received an input about the movement of two men in Jadapadar village. They were informed that the men were in search of customers to sell rough diamonds.

Swinging into action right away, the team conducted raids in Jadapadar village which falls under the Mainpur police station area and managed to get hold of the two smugglers on late Tuesday evening.

"The police team intercepted the suspects and recovered 125 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 20 lakh and a small weighing machine from their possession," SP Patel was quoted as saying.

Besides the precious stones, the police also seized three mobile phones and a motorcycle from the two accused.

The SP also informed that the arrested persons were identified as Jokho Ram (56) and Vikas Manjhi (25). Both are natives of Nuapada district in the neighboring state of Odisha.

Further investigation is currently underway

After nabbing the two suspects, the police officials learned that they were smuggling the diamonds from the Gariabands Deobhog area and intended to sell them in different states across the country with the help of middlemen. Deobhog is located at a distance of around 200 km from Raipur, the capital city of Chhatisgarh.

"Prima facie, it seems they had illegally brought the diamonds from the diamond-rich belt of Gariabands Deobhog area," said SP Patel.

As of now, a case has been registered in this connection against Jokho Ram and Vikas Manjhi. Besides, a further probe is also underway.