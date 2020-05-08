While returning home to Chattisgarh, at least 15 people, most of them said to be migrant workers, were crushed to death by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday morning, May 8. The incident occurred at around 6:30 am on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line. The injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

According to preliminary information, the labourers were sleeping on the track when they were run over by a speeding goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad.

ANI reported that an accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation.



The Railway Ministry said, "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry ordered."

Migrant workers were sleeping on railway after walking 45kms

According to Police officials, the labourers who worked at an iron factory were walking all the way from Jalna to Bhuvasal, a distance of nearly 170km, to catch a train to return home. They stopped near the track to take rest after covering a distance of around 45 km.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," he said.

