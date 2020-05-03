To express gratitude towards all the frontline warriors of COVID-19, the Indian Armed Forces will be conducting a set of elaborate activities across different states on Sunday, May 3. The Indian Air Force (IAF) along with its sister services has planned to carry out fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, display military bands, and shower flower petals on hospitals to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times.

As a gesture to show solidarity to the medical professionals and healthcare workers, the IAF plans to shower flower petals over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients on Sunday morning. Besides, it will also hold flypasts by a number of aircraft including Sukhoi-30 to thank policemen, government staff and mediapersons for their invaluable services.

Details of grand salute to frontline warriors

The aerial salute to the COVID-19 warriors serving at the hospitals in all the major states and Union Territories will begin from 9:00 am onwards on Sunday. The IAF will shower flower petals across various cities and towns including Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Here is the list of cities and their respective hospitals that will witness the aerial salute:

Post the showering of flowers, various fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF will hold fly-pasts across Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Indian Coast Guard joins in to thank COVID-19 warriors

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships will also take part in thanks-giving activities and will be stationed at 24 different places in Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalore, Kavaratti, Karaikal, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatanam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabundur, Hutbay and Campbel Bay.

As per ICG officials, "46 ICG ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations covering the coastline of 7,516 km, tomorrow. About 10 helicopters will also shower flower petals on Covid-19 hospitals at five locations."

Additionally, the Indian Navy will illuminate its ships and helicopters in different regions to appreciate the efforts of those fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic from the front.