.After a gap of over one month, terrorists again attacked non-migrant labourers in Kashmir Valley to create fear among those who are working there to earn their livelihood.

Reports said that two migrant labourers were shot at and injured in the Kharbhatpora locality of Ratnipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

According to police, labourers identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadri both residents of Bihar were shot at by terrorists in the Kharbhatpora locality.

Police said that soon after the incident both were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The official said that the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2022

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad son of Islam Shiekh and Faizan Qasri son of Fayaz Qadri, resident of Batya Zila Bihar," police tweeted.

Earlier on the intervening night of 11-12 August, a migrant labourer identified as Amrez Masoori of Bihar was shot dead by some unknown terrorists in the Sadunara area in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Two mortar shells found near IB in Jammu, Samba

Two mortar shells were found in the forward villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A live mortar shell was noticed by villagers at Pragwal in Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of Jammu this morning, reports said and added that the bomb disposal squad defused it.

Another mortar shell was detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) during patrolling in the Regal area of Samba district The shell was safely defused by experts.