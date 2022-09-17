With the arrest of three hybrid terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to solved the case of the killing of a migrant labourer in the Sadunara area of Hijan in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz, and Muzamil Sheikh all residents of Sadunara. The weapon of offense a pistol and other ammunitions were also recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

Sharing details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid said that on the intervening night of 11-12 August, a migrant labourer identified as Amrez Masoori of Bihar was shot dead by some unknown terrorists in Sadunara following which a formal case was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

During the investigation, some suspects were rounded up by the police for questioning. During the questioning and technical evidence names of three terrorists surfaced.

"Eventually it was found that three local terrorists identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz, and Muzamil Sheikh were involved in the killing of the migrant labourer.

Pak-based handler asked Terrorists to kill labourer

According to police, the arrested terrorists were in touch with a LeT handler Babar, who is operating from Pakistan.

Babar had instructed them "to kill any non-local labourer to terrorize them and to force them to leave the valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive local terrorism in Bandipora".

@bandiporapolice cracked Case of killing of migrant labourer in Sadunara Hajin.03 terrorist associates of LeT held.Arms and Ammunition recovered.They were in touch with Pak based LeT handler Babar to terrorize non locals.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Bandipora Police (@bandiporapolice) September 17, 2022

"During the investigation, the weapon of offence including one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds which were concealed by them was also recovered", police said.

Bandipora police along with security forces have been successful in eliminating three terrorists including one local and one foreigner recently.

Recently nine hybrid terrorists have also been arrested in the district and six terror modules have been busted.