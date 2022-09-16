Arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), two influential clerics from south Kashmir were allegedly involved in instigating youth to join terror ranks.

Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri of the Jamiat-Ahle Hadees and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, patron Tehreek-e-Soutul Awliya along with three others were arrested by J&K Police on Thursday.

Another influential religious leader Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni of Jamiat-Ahle Hadees was also arrested by the police.

These clerics and other persons were called by the police this morning and were later booked under PSA.

An official said that they have been booked for hate speeches and anti-national activities which have the potential to create law and order problems.

General Secretary of Tehreek e Soutul Awliya, Mohammad Yusuf Baba told the media that Moulana Dawoodi was asked by the police to report to the Police Station on Thursday morning and was later arrested.

"We went to meet top police officials and Deputy Commissioner Anantnag regarding the booking of Dawoodi under PSA but we were not allowed to meet them," he said.

"We do not know the charges or reason behind his arrest and whatever we are hearing, we are hearing it from media," he added.

Clerics were glorifying terrorists, luring youth to join terror groups

According to reports, the arrested clerics were involved in glorifying terrorists and instigating innocent youth to join terror ranks.

Infamous for giving hate speeches, both clerics have thousands of followers in different parts of Kashmir Valley. They misused religious platforms to preach secessionism and incite youth to indulge in violent activities.

Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, who was earlier also booked under PSA, is infamous for glorifying terrorist organizations like IS and Al-Qaeda and terrorists like Zakir Musa and Burhan Wani in his speeches. He is said to be involved in inculcating Jihadi mentality among Kashmiri youth.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that all five including two clerics were sent to the Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu after they were booked under PSA.

One cleric justified the killing of female artist Ambreen Bhat

In June this year, an influential cleric from Kashmir was slapped with PSA for justifying the gruesome killing of female TV artist and famous singer Ambreen Bhat.

He was also charged with spreading hate among different sections of society through social media. The cleric was sent to Kot-Bhalwal jail of Jammu after he was booked under PSA.

Within hours after the killing of Ambreen Bhat, the cleric had posted a highly controversial video on social media. In the video, the cleric has accused the TV actress of spreading "immodesty".

Ambreen Bhat, the breadwinner of a poor family, was killed by two newly recruited terrorists of LeT just to follow the order of their self-styled "commander" Lateef in May this year.